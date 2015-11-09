Week Ahead in New York: Nov. 9, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

10 a.m. - Lawyers for a class of credit-card holders will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a jury verdict that said American Express and a number of large banks including Citigroup and Bank of America did not violate antitrust laws by requiring customers to sign agreements waiving their right to participate in class action lawsuits. The U.S. Supreme Court has said such agreements are valid, but the claim that they are anticompetitive is novel. The case is Ross v. Citigroup Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-1616. For the plaintiffs: Merrill Davidoff of Berger & Montague. For the defendants: David Graham of Sidley Austin, Paul Bartel of Davis Polk & Wardwell, Linda Coberly of Winston & Strawn and Evan Chesler of Cravath Swaine & Moore.

