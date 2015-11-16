FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Nov. 16, 2015
November 16, 2015 / 12:12 PM / in 2 years

Week Ahead in New York: Nov. 16, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 16

9:30 a.m. - Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam, are set to go on trial on charges that the powerful Republican senator pressured companies doing business with the state to give his son lucrative jobs and commissions. Skelos is the fifth consecutive state Senate leader to face criminal charges, and his trial comes amid the ongoing trial of Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on separate corruption charges. Skelos’ trial is before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Skelos, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cr-0317. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tatiana Martins and Jason Masimore. For Dean Skelos: G. Robert Gage of Gage Spencer & Fleming. For Adam Skelos: Christopher Conniff of Ropes & Gray.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MMpJ8k

