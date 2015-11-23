Week Ahead in New York: Nov. 23, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

9:30 a.m. - A Pakistani man convicted on U.S. charges of conspiring with al Qaeda to bomb targets in Europe and the United States is scheduled to be sentenced. Abid Naseer, 28, was found guilty of providing material support to al Qaeda and conspiring to use a destructive device. Prosecutors said Naseer plotted to blow up a shopping center in Manchester, England, among other targets. The sentencing is before U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn, New York. The case is USA v. Medunjanin, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:10-cr-0019. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Zainab Ahmad. For Naseer: James Neuman.

