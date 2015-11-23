FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Nov. 23, 2015
November 23, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Nov. 23, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

9:30 a.m. - A Pakistani man convicted on U.S. charges of conspiring with al Qaeda to bomb targets in Europe and the United States is scheduled to be sentenced. Abid Naseer, 28, was found guilty of providing material support to al Qaeda and conspiring to use a destructive device. Prosecutors said Naseer plotted to blow up a shopping center in Manchester, England, among other targets. The sentencing is before U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn, New York. The case is USA v. Medunjanin, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:10-cr-0019. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Zainab Ahmad. For Naseer: James Neuman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Lvn4up

