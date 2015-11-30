Week Ahead in New York: November 30, 2015

Nov 30 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 30

11:00a.m. - A state commission tasked with recommending pay raises for state judges, legislators and executive branch officials will hold its first hearing ahead of releasing a proposal that is expected to take effect in April. The salaries of state Supreme Court justices were raised 27 percent between 2012 and 2014 after the judges went 13 years without a pay hike, which sparked litigation and spurred some judges to quit in protest. State lawmakers, meanwhile, have not seen their base pay of $79,500 raised since 1999. The hearing of the state Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive Compensation will be held at the offices of the New York City Bar Association on West 44th Street in Manhattan.

