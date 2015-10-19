Week Ahead in New York: Oct. 19, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 19

9:30 a.m. - Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the case of a 79-year-old reputed mob leader accused of participating in a notorious 1978 airport heist that inspired the movie “Goodfellas.” More than three decades after $6 million in cash and jewelry was stolen from a Lufthansa Airlines cargo building at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the FBI last year arrested Vincent Asaro, an alleged leader of the Bonanno organized crime family, on robbery charges. The trial is before U.S. District Judge Allyne Ross in Brooklyn. The case is USA v. Asaro, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:14-cr-0026. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicole Argentieri and Alicyn Cooley. For Asaro: Elizabeth Macedonio.

