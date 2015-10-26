Week Ahead in New York: Oct. 26, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 26

11:30 a.m. - Apple Inc is due in court to address whether it should be required to comply with a request from the Department of Justice to unlock a customer’s phone as part of an investigation. U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein in Brooklyn earlier this month suggested he would not order the company to do so, but said he would hold a hearing on whether it would be “unduly burdensome” to Apple. The case is In re Order Requiring Apple Inc etc, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-mc-1902. For DOJ: Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Elbert. For Apple: Kenneth Dreifach of ZwillGen.

