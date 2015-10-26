FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Oct. 26, 2015
October 26, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Oct. 26, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 26

11:30 a.m. - Apple Inc is due in court to address whether it should be required to comply with a request from the Department of Justice to unlock a customer’s phone as part of an investigation. U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein in Brooklyn earlier this month suggested he would not order the company to do so, but said he would hold a hearing on whether it would be “unduly burdensome” to Apple. The case is In re Order Requiring Apple Inc etc, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-mc-1902. For DOJ: Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Elbert. For Apple: Kenneth Dreifach of ZwillGen.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Wdx1Tu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
