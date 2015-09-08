Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 8, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

9:30 a.m.- Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives accused of engaging in a massive fraud leading up to the largest law firm bankruptcy in U.S. history. A jury in state court in Manhattan has heard from more than three dozen witnesses and examined hundreds of internal emails and financial documents, as prosecutors sought to show that former Chairman Steven Davis, Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and CFO Joel Sanders falsified Dewey’s books between 2008 and 2012 to hide its growing financial problems. The trial is before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz. The case is People v. Davis, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 773-2014. For the prosecution: Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser. For Davis: Elkan Abramowitz of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello. For DiCarmine: Austin Campriello of Bryan Cave. For Sanders: Andrew Frisch.

