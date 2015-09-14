Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 14, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

2:30 p.m. - Former SAC Capital portfolio manager Richard Lee is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty and cooperating with the government’s probe of Steven A. Cohen’s hedge fund. Lee in 2013 admitted that he traded on inside information involving Yahoo Inc and 3Com Corp. The sentencing is before U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe. The case is USA v. Lee, Southern District of New York, No. 1:13-cr-00539. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Arlo Devlin-Brown. For Lee: Christopher Clark of Latham & Watkins.

