Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 21, 2015
September 21, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 21, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

10:15 a.m. - Victor Natanzon, a former New York City contractor, is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to participating in a fraud scheme while implementing a payroll system for the city whose costs ballooned to $700 million. The sentencing is before U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who on Wednesday is scheduled to sentence former Science Applications International Corp executive Carl Bell for his role in the scheme. The cases are USA v. Natanzon and USA v. Mazer, Southern District of New York, Nos. 1:11-cr-0123 and 1:11-cr-0121. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Goldstein. For Natanzon: Tony Mirvis and Igor Niman. For Bell: Barry Weinstein of Schwartzapfel Lawyers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NOl1s7

