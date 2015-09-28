FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 28, 2015
September 28, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 28, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will weigh whether to uphold the approval of an estimated $5.7 billion class action settlement between merchants and Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc over credit card fees despite objections from thousands of retailers who complained it was inadequate. The case is In re Payment Card Interchange, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-4671-cv. For the plaintiffs: Jeffrey Shinder of Constantine Cannon, K. Craig Wildfang of Robins Kaplan, Richard Kilsheimer of Kaplan Fox, William Blechman of Kenny Nachwalter. For Visa: Peter Greene of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. For Mastercard: Kenneth Gallo of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Wesley Powell of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iEtjFy

