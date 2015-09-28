Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 28, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will weigh whether to uphold the approval of an estimated $5.7 billion class action settlement between merchants and Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc over credit card fees despite objections from thousands of retailers who complained it was inadequate. The case is In re Payment Card Interchange, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-4671-cv. For the plaintiffs: Jeffrey Shinder of Constantine Cannon, K. Craig Wildfang of Robins Kaplan, Richard Kilsheimer of Kaplan Fox, William Blechman of Kenny Nachwalter. For Visa: Peter Greene of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. For Mastercard: Kenneth Gallo of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Wesley Powell of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iEtjFy