May 13 (Reuters) - Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ptd

* Says plans to acquire auto parts assets for 1.31 billion yuan ($210.02 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on May 14

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byk39v;link.reuters.com/fyk39v

