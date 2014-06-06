FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wilbur Ross-led 'blank check' company raises $435 mln in IPO
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 6, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Wilbur Ross-led 'blank check' company raises $435 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - WL Ross Holding Corp, a special purpose acquisition company set up by billionaire Wilbur Ross, raised $435 million in an initial public offering of common units.

The company said its offering of 43.5 million units was priced at $10 per unit.

Each unit comprises one share and one warrant to buy half a share.

This is the third IPO this year of a so-called “blank check” company, set up for an eventual merger or other business tie-up.

Ross’s stake in the company has been diluted to about 20 percent after the offering.

Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch were the lead underwriters for the offering.

The units will start trading under the symbol “WLRHU” on the Nasdaq later on Friday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.