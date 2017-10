July 13 (Reuters) - Wilbur Ross has raised $2.2 billion for his latest private equity fund, which invests in and restructures financially distressed companies, the billionaire investor said on Friday.

The WLR Recovery Fund V reached its final fundraising close at $2.2 billion after cutting its target from $4 billion, Ross said. He was confirming comments in Private Equity International, which reported on the fundraising earlier.