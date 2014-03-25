FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wilbur Ross' private equity firm names new leaders
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 3 years ago

Wilbur Ross' private equity firm names new leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The private equity firm of billionaire investor Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday it had appointed Stephen Toy and Greg Stoeckle as senior managing directors and co-leaders of the firm, as the 76-year-old dealmaker prepares for his succession.

WL Ross & Co LLC said the changes would be effective May 1. Toy has been with WL Ross since its inception and is chairman of its investment committee. Stoeckle joins the firm from Invesco, where he had been president and managing director of the bank loan business, WL Ross & Co said in a statement.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.