Wilbur Ross' private equity firm names new leaders

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The private equity firm of billionaire investor Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday it had appointed Stephen Toy and Greg Stoeckle as senior managing directors and co-leaders of the firm, as the 76-year-old dealmaker prepares for his succession.

WL Ross & Co LLC said the changes would be effective May 1. Toy has been with WL Ross since its inception and is chairman of its investment committee. Stoeckle joins the firm from Invesco, where he had been president and managing director of the bank loan business, WL Ross & Co said in a statement.