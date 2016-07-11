FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge narrows legal claims between WL Ross and ex-principal
July 11, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Judge narrows legal claims between WL Ross and ex-principal

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

The legal battle between distressed debt investment group WL Ross & Co and ex-principal David Storper, with each suing the other, got narrower on Thursday.

Justice Jeffrey Oing of New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan tossed all claims against WL Ross, its chairman Wilbur Ross and parent company Invesco, among others, in a lawsuit in which Storper claimed he was owed over millions of dollars in profits and carried interest.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29CAvBv

