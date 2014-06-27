FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets says launches 300 mln stg bond
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets says launches 300 mln stg bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -

* Wm morrison supermarkets plc launch of bond

* wm morrison supermarkets plc announces launch of a 15 year sterling bond

* successfully launched £300 million

* 15 year sterling bonds ( “bonds”) which are due to be issued on 4 july 2014 with a coupon of 4.75 per cent payable semi-annually and a bullet repayment on 4 july 2029

* Wm morrison supermarkets - proceeds of bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and will extend average maturity of company’s remaining debt

* Wm morrison supermarkets plc - proceeds to help reduce co’s reliance on bank financing and diversify and strengthen its overall funding structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
