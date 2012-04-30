FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-WMS Industries results miss estimates
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-WMS Industries results miss estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 EPS $0.40 vs est $0.42

* Q3 rev $176 mln vs est $190.3 mln

* Sees Q4 rev lower than last year

* Shares down 9 pct after the bell

April 30 (Reuters) - WMS Industries Inc’s third-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations as the slot machine maker sold less of its premium games and also had to sell its video lottery terminals at a discount, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trade.

The company, which competes with Bally Technologies Inc , also said it expects revenue in the current April-June quarter to be lower than last year.

Third-quarter profit was $22.1 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with $24.2 million, or 41 cents per share, last year.

Revenue fell about 9 percent to $176 million.

Other product sales revenue also fell by $1.1 million and gaming operation revenues fell about 10 percent in the quarter, the company said.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 42 cents a share, on revenue of $190.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at about $1.36 billion, were down 9 percent in aftermarket trading. They had closed at $24.51 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

