India's Wockhardt to repay 2 bln rupees FCCB this month - Chairman
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

India's Wockhardt to repay 2 bln rupees FCCB this month - Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Wockhardt plans to pay 2 billion rupees to its foreign currency bondholders this month as the last tranche of $74 million bonds it had promised to repay at a 29 percent premium, its Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said on Monday.

The company also plans to repay loans worth 13 billion rupees to banks which it had restructured, Khorakiwala said.

The Mumbai-based company said consolidated net profit almost doubled to 3.78 billion rupees for the quarter ended June. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

