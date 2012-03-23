FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wockhardt recalls wrong-strength painkiller in UK
March 23, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 6 years

Wockhardt recalls wrong-strength painkiller in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Wockhardt is recalling a batch of the popular painkiller co-codamol in Britain, following the discovery that some packs contained the wrong strength of medicine.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday a manufacturing error may have led to certain packs of the tablets having four times the amount of codeine stated on the label.

Donald Singer, a member of the British Pharmacological Society, said the extra codeine could potentially cause serious adverse effects such as drowsiness, confusion and reduced respiratory drive.

