British drug regulator recalls five Wockhardt drugs
October 17, 2013 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

British drug regulator recalls five Wockhardt drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has recalled five prescription-only drugs made by India’s Wockhardt Ltd after it found deficiencies in manufacturing procedures at the drugmaker’s Chikalthana factory.

The agency said there was no evidence that the products are defective and that patients who already have the medicines do not need to return them. However, pharmacies dispensing clinics and wholesalers have been asked to stop selling them.

MHRA said its action follows a precautionary recall made by Wockhardt, which is asking retail outlets to return five over-the-counter medicines.

