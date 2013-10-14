Wockhardt falls 5 pct after UK regulator says factory is non compliant

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Wockhardt Ltd fell by their daily limit of 5 percent on Monday after Britain’s drug regulator revoked its good manufacturing practice certificate for one of the Indian drugmaker’s production facilities.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency will instead issue a restricted certificate, meaning Wockhardt will only be able to supply only “critical” products from the facility, the company said in a statement at the weekend.

Wockhardt earns about 12 million pounds ($19 million) in UK and European Union sales from the Chikalthana, Aurangabad facility, located in western India.

A number of top Indian generic drugmakers have faced compliance issues in recent years, with most complaints triggered by investigations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.