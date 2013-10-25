FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wockhardt's Q2 profit more than halves, hit by export curbs
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Wockhardt's Q2 profit more than halves, hit by export curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd reported a 69 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by curbs on shipping medicines to the United States and Britain from one of its plants after their health regulators identified quality deficiencies.

Wockhardt posted a net profit of 1.4 billion rupees ($23 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.5 billion rupees a year ago. Revenues fell 11 percent to 12 billion rupees, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The average estimate for the company’s net profit was 2.4 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of two brokerages.

Wockhardt has previously said the U.S. ban on the Waluj factory in western India, reported in May, could cost the company about $100 million in sales a year.

The United States and Europe accounted for three-quarters of the company’s revenues in the last fiscal year that ended in March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.