BRIEF-Wolford posts 2.9 pct decline in H1 revenues to 72.63 mln euros
December 12, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wolford posts 2.9 pct decline in H1 revenues to 72.63 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* Slight decline of 2.9 pct in revenues to 72.63 million euros ($90.03 million) in H1

* H1 EBIT rose by more than 5 million euros from -2.30 million euros to 3.17 million euros

* H1 adjusted EBIT turned from -2.30 million euros to 0.04 million euros

* H1 earnings after tax improved significantly from -1.96 million euros to 1.38 million euros

* Confirms goal to complete operating turnaround in this financial year with positive EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

