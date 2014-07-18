BRIEF-Wolford says group revenues declined Slightly by 0.4% To EUR 155.87 million

July 18 (Reuters) - Wolford AG : * Announces revenues and earnings of the 2013/14 financial year * Says Fy reported group revenues declined Slightly by 0.4% To EUR 155.87 Million * Says currency-adjusted FY revenues could be increased by about 1% to EUR

157.90 million (2012/13: EUR 156.47 million) * Says goal for 2014/15 financial year is to achieve the operating turnaround * Says FY EBITDA adjusted amounted to EUR 7.11 million (2012/13: EUR 7.90

million) * Says FY EBIT adjusted totaled EUR -0.97 million (2012/13: EUR -0.91 million) * Says is well on the way to achieving the aspired earnings target for FY

2014/15 * Says will propose to annual general meeting on September 18, to waive the

dividend for the 2013/14 financial year * In spite of non-recurring expenses of EUR 3.76 million connected with

dividend for the 2013/14 financial year * In spite of non-recurring expenses of EUR 3.76 million connected with

strategic refocusing, FY earnings after tax amounted to EUR -2.81 million