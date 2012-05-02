UPDATE 1-Wolfson Micro sees pick-up after Q1 loss widens

* Q1 revenue $30.3 million versus $41.1 million

* Remains comfortable with consensus for full year

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - British chipmaker Wolfson Micro said its fortunes would pick up later in the year as electronics manufacturers launched more products using its silicon, after posting a 26 percent drop in first-quarter sales.

The company, which makes audio processors, posted an underlying operating loss of $6.4 million, down from a $0.9 million loss a year ago, on revenue of $30.3 million for the three months to April 1.

The revenue number was towards the top end of Wolfson’s guidance and slightly above analysts’ average forecast of $29.5 million.

Chief executive Mike Hickey said consumers were demanding better audio from their smartphones, tablet computers and gaming devices, helping the group win new contracts from Chinese and Japanese companies among others.

“These favourable technology trends, strong customer adoption and with record design-ins (...) position the company well for a step up in revenues and a return to underlying profitability as 2012 progresses,” he said.

Wolfson said it was comfortable with full-year market forecasts. Analysts expect full-year revenue of $176 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of eight brokers.