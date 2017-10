LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Wolfson Microelectronics PLC : * Q1 revenues up 59% year-on-year to $48.1M (Q1 2012: $30.3M) * Micro Q1 underlying operating loss $2.8M excluding restructuring and

exceptional charges of $2.1M (Q1 2012: $6.4M loss) * Micro Q2 revenue expected to be in range of $44M - $54M, supporting

strong year-on-year H1 sales growth