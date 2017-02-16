FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Infineon says U.S. has not suggested remedies for Wolfspeed deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 6 months ago

Infineon says U.S. has not suggested remedies for Wolfspeed deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. government security panel CFIUS has not suggested any measures that could address its concerns over plans by Infineon Technologies to buy Wolfspeed Power, according to a prepared speech by the German chipmaker's chief executive.

"Due to that we see a very significant risk that we will not be able to complete the takeover as planned or possibly even at all," Reinhard Ploss was due to say at Infineon's AGM, according to the prepared speech seen by Reuters.

Infineon and Wolfspeed's owner Cree had warned this month that the agreed $850 million sale to Infineon might not go ahead, citing U.S. government security concerns. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.