BRIEF-RPT-Wolseley profit jumps 7.6 pct on U.S. growth
December 4, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-RPT-Wolseley profit jumps 7.6 pct on U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wolseley PLC (Repeats to clarify trading period and correct revenue: * CORRECTED-WOLSELEY SAYS Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE UP 2.1 PCT TO 3,325

MLN STG * CORRECTED-WOLSELEY Q1 ONGOING TRADING PROFIT 198 MLN STG, UP 7.6 PCT * Rpt-wolseley plc- gross margin of 27.2% in line with the same period

last year * Rpt-wolseley plc - good growth in the usa and canada though revenue

has declined in continental europe * Rpt-wolseley plc - strategic review of our operations in france is

ongoing

