FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wolseley annual profit rises, raises dividend
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 30, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Wolseley annual profit rises, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British plumbing supplies group Wolseley posted a 8.6 percent rise in annual profit, said it would hike its dividend by 25 percent and would launch a 250 million pound share buyback after strong U.S. trading.

The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in the United States and Britain, on Tuesday reported trading profit of 761 million pounds ($1.24 billion) on a constant foreign exchange basis for the 12 months ended July 31.

Analysts had expected a trading profit of 750 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Wolseley proposed to pay a final dividend of 55 pence per share, bringing its full-year total to 82.5 pence per share, 25 percent higher than last year. It also said it would launch a 250 million pound share buy-back plan.

1 U.S. dollar = 0.6147 British pound Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.