Wolseley lowers first-half forecast, buys back shares

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley plc lowered its outlook for revenue growth on Tuesday, saying it expected industrial markets in North America to remain challenging and little growth in a competitive British market.

The British company said it expected to generate like-for-like revenue growth of about 4 percent in the six months to end-January, down from a six-month forecast of 6 percent it gave in June.

The group posted an 11 percent rise in trading profit to 857 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for its ongoing businesses for the year to end-July and said it would buy back 300 million pounds worth of its shares.