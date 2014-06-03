Wolseley see revenue growth of 4 pct for next 6 months

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British plumbing supplies group Wolseley said it expected its revenue to grow about 4 percent in the next six months after it posted a 5.1 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like revenue, lifted by strong trading in the U.S. and Nordic region.

The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in the United States and Britain, said it generated revenue of 3.05 billion pounds ($5.11 billion) in the third quarter on a like-for-like basis.

It posted trading profit for its ongoing businesses of 155 million pounds, up 0.6 percent. ($1 = 0.5968 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)