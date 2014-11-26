FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wolseley Q1 profit rise on strong U.S., UK trading
November 26, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Wolseley Q1 profit rise on strong U.S., UK trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British plumbing supplies group Wolseley posted a 13 percent rise in underlying trading profit in the first quarter of its financial year, lifted by stronger trading in its U.S., UK and the Nordic regions.

The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in the U.S. and Britain, reported underlying trading profit rose to 235 million pounds ($369.30 million) for the period ending Sep. 30, compared to 216 million a year earlier.

Wolseley said it expected trading profit for its ongoing businesses for the full year to be in line with analyst expectations.

1 US dollar = 0.6363 British pound Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens

