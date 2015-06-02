Wolseley posts third-quarter revenue rise

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - British plumbing supplies group Wolseley posted a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performances in all of its key regions.

The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in the United States and Britain, reported on Tuesday underlying group revenue rose to 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion) for its fiscal third quarter ended April 30.

It is expected to report full-year underlying profit of 775.29 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 18 analysts.