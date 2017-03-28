FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Wolseley profit driven by U.S. growth, to change name to Ferguson
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 months ago

Wolseley profit driven by U.S. growth, to change name to Ferguson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley reported a 25 percent rise in first-half profit, as growth in the United States more than made up for tough trading conditions in the UK and the Nordics.

The company plans to change its name to Ferguson Plc, subject to shareholder approval, its top brand in its largest market, the United States, where it makes about 84 percent of its profit.

Group trading profit rose to 515 million pounds ($646 million) in the six months ended Jan. 31, from 412 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 24.5 percent to 8.461 billion pounds, while like-for-like revenue grew 3.2 percent year-on-year, and Wolseley said like-for-like revenue had grown about 4.5 percent since the end of the period. ($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.