Wolseley sees full year in line after first-half profit rise
March 24, 2015 / 7:26 AM / in 3 years

Wolseley sees full year in line after first-half profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - British plumbing supplies group Wolseley said it expected underlying group trading profit for its financial year to be in line with expectations after strong demand in the United States helped earnings rise 12 percent in its first half.

The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in the U.S. and Britain, said on Tuesday that underlying trading profit rose to 390 million pounds ($582 million) for the period ending Jan 31, compared to 351 million a year earlier.

It also said it expected its like-for-like revenue growth rate in the second half of the year to be around 6 percent. ($1 = 0.6699 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)

