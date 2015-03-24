BRIEF-Wolseley sees full trading profit in line with expectations

March 24 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 30.25 penceper share

* Revenue of ongoing businesses 10.3% ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 7.8%.

* Trading profit of ongoing businesses £390 million, 12.0% ahead of last year at constant fx rates.

* Trading margin for ongoing businesses up 20 basis points to 6.1%

* Impairment charge of £245 million relating to acquired intangibles in nordics arising from acquisition of dt group in 2006.

* Good cash generation with net debt of £1,221 million after dividends and share buybacks of £358 million in first half

* Completed 7 bolt-on acquisitions with annualised revenue of £57 million in line with our acquisition strategy. 5 further acquisitions since period end with annualised revenue of £70 million

* Close to concluding disposal of french wood businesses, subject to consultation, and commenced sales process for remaining french building materials business

* We expect group’s like-for-like revenue growth rate in second half to be about 6%

* We expect group's like-for-like revenue growth rate in second half to be about 6%

* At current exchange rates, we expect group trading profit for ongoing businesses for full year to be in line with current consensus of analyst expectations