BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to acquire remaining 62 pct in Third Coast Holdings for $180 million
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to acquire remaining 62 pct in Third Coast Holdings for $180 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Corporate legal services (CLS) group has signed agreement to acquire remaining 62 pct of Third Coast Holdings for $180 million

* Transaction is expected to be slightly earnings enhancing in first full year following completion

* Expected to record non-cash book profit of about $100 million on minority investment at time of closing

* Deal brings total cash investment since 2002 to $197 million

* Acquisition supports Wolters Kluwer’s strategy of focusing its capital on high-growth businesses

* Has had minority interest in Third Coast Holdings Inc or its predecessor since 2002

* Business is expected to deliver return on investment above Wolters Kluwer’s after tax cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: Amsterdam Newsroom; amsterdam.newsroom@reuters.com; +31 20 504 5000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
