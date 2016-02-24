FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluwer reports 17 pct rise in annual profit
#Publishing
February 24, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Wolters Kluwer reports 17 pct rise in annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dutch business information and publishing company Wolters Kluwer reported slightly better-than-expected results on Wednesday, as growth in North America and Asia Pacific offset weakness in Europe.

“We accelerated organic growth to 3 percent, despite the tough comparable we faced in the fourth quarter and the challenges that remain in some of our European markets,” Chief Executive Nancy McKinstry said.

The company, which provides information to professional services companies including accounting and law firms, reported a 17 percent rise in annual adjusted operating profit to 902 million euros. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 891 million.

Revenue came to 4.21 billion euros versus the 4.16 billion expected by analysts. (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely)

