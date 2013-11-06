FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer reaffirms 2013 outlook
#Publishing
November 6, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer reaffirms 2013 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV : * Says nine-month revenues up 2 pct at constant currencies, up 1 pct organically * Reiterates full-year 2013 guidance * Says electronic and service subscription revenues up 5 pct organically * Says nine-month ordinary EBITA margin broadly in line with prior period * Says North America and Asia pacific driving growth, offsetting decline in Europe * Further progress on rebalancing portfolio with recent agreement to divest some publishing assets in Netherlands * Efficiency program benefits are helping offset wage inflation, restructure costs, effect of dilutive disposals

