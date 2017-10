AMSTERDAM, April 29 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV : * Wolters Kluwer divests Best Case Solutions Inc, a producer of bankruptcy preparation and filing software for law firms representing personal and corporate debtors * Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed * This divestiture supports the strategy of our U.S.-based Law & Business unit to focus more sharply on its most scalable businesses