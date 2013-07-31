FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wolters Kluwer reaffirms FY outlook after H1 in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
July 31, 2013 / 6:13 AM / in 4 years

Wolters Kluwer reaffirms FY outlook after H1 in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 31 (Reuters) - Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer on Wednesday reported first-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 334 million euros ($442.6 million), in line with forecasts, and reiterated its full-year outlook.

First-half revenue was flat at 1.742 billion euros. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITA of 334 million euros on revenue of 1.719 billion euros.

The company, which sells specialist publications and software to bankers, lawyers, accountants, doctors and scientists, reaffirmed its full-year guidance for low single-digit earnings-per-share growth.

The Dutch group competes with Reuters’ owner Thomson Reuters and with Anglo-Dutch information group Reed Elsevier , which last week increased its share buyback programme and announced a bigger-than-expected interim dividend as results beat forecasts. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.