May 20, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Wolters Kluwer buys Brazilian tax and accounting software firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 20 (Reuters) - Dutch specialist publisher Wolters Kluwer said on Monday it has acquired Brazil’s Prosoft Tecnologia, a leading provider of tax and accounting software with 250 employees.

No financial details were disclosed.

“Tax and accounting software is a leading, growing business for Wolters Kluwer, and this acquisition further expands our global position in this area to one of the world’s faster-growing geographies,” Nancy McKinstry, chief executive of Wolters Kluwer, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)

