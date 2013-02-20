FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wolters Kluwer 2012 beats forecasts, sees low earnings growth
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
February 20, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

Wolters Kluwer 2012 beats forecasts, sees low earnings growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer on Wednesday reported slightly better-than-expected results for 2012 and said it expects low single-digit earnings-per-share growth this year.

The firm, whose specialist publications and software are used by doctors, bankers, accountants, and lawyers, also appointed Kevin Entricken as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Boudewijn Beerkens who is joining a Dutch family-owned company.

“We expect conditions in Europe to remain tough in 2013, but we are confident our digital businesses globally will continue to perform well,” said Chief Executive Nancy McKinstry in a statement.

“We will focus investments on our leading, high growth positions, while actively pursuing portfolio refinements and operating efficiencies in order to accelerate growth and raise returns.”

Earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA), excluding exceptional items, rose 8 percent to 785 million euros from 728 million euros in 2011.

Revenue - of which more than 75 percent now comes from online or electronic products - rose 7 percent to 3.603 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected ordinary EBITA of 771 million euros on revenue of 3.552 billion euros. (Reporting by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.