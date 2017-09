AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV says: * Wolters kluwer Financial Services acquires the Svenson financial reporting products of SmartStream * Svenson 15 employees will join Wolters Kluwer Financial Services * The acquisition is expected to close this summer, terms of the deal were not disclosed * Svenson is a market leading regulatory reporting software suite for financial institutions, which is based in Austria