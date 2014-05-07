FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer says Q1 revenue declined 1 pct, affirms FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Wolters Kluwer 2014 first-quarter trading update

* Full-year 2014 guidance affirmed

* Net-debt-to-EBITDA 2.2 (March 31, 2014) in line with year-end 2013 and better than target of 2.5

* First-quarter revenues declined 1% overall due to strength of euro against U.S. Dollar and other currencies

* 2014 margin guidance includes expected restructuring costs of approximately EUR25-30 million (2013: eur10-15 million)

* First-quarter adjusted operating margin declined, as expected, due to planned restructuring costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
