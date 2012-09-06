FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wolverine Worldwide 3rd-qtr to stumble on Europe weakness
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Wolverine Worldwide 3rd-qtr to stumble on Europe weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wolverine Worldwide Inc, maker of Hush Puppies shoes, warned third-quarter results may miss its earlier forecast as conditions in Europe have turned out to be harder than expected, sending its shares down 6 percent in premarket trade.

Europe, which accounted for about a fourth of the company’s 2011 sales, is proving to be even more of a challenge than it anticipated, the shoemaker said in a statement prepared for a retail conference.

In July, the Rockford, Michigan-based company had forecast flat per-share earnings and revenue growth of low to mid-single digits for the third quarter.

Wolverine, which also owns brands such as Merrell, Cat and Patagonia footwear, had also reported second-quarter results below expectations, hampered by challenging conditions in Europe.

Shares of the company, which competes with Skechers USA Inc and Deckers Outdoor Corp, closed at $47.10 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.