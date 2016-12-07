Lawyers discuss tools for women attorneys to fight bad conduct

Kelly Dermody, a nationally known plaintiffs’ lawyer at San Francisco-based Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, said she has a simple formula to handle bullying behavior by opposing counsel.

At a panel discussion hosted by the Women Attorneys Advocacy Project in San Francisco on Tuesday to address unprofessional conduct toward women attorneys, which attracted more than 200 lawyers, Dermody said that when she encounters bad conduct at a meet and confer session, she first tells the offending lawyer: “I can’t engage you if you’re yelling at us.”

