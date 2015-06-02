FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA staff: Women's libido drug has small benefit, safety issues
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 2, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

FDA staff: Women's libido drug has small benefit, safety issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - A drug to increase sexual desire in women showed a statistically significant benefit, according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but the agency raised concerns about an increased risk of fainting and falling blood pressure.

“The fundamental question is whether these observed placebo-corrected treatment effects outweigh the risks associated with treatment,” the agency said in its review, published on Tuesday.

The risk of fainting can occur with the drug, flibanserin, when taken alone and is amplified when taken with certain other drugs or with alcohol.

The FDA’s review comes two days ahead of a meeting of external advisors to the agency who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.