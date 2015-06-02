FDA staff: Women's libido drug has small benefit, safety issues

June 2 (Reuters) - A drug to increase sexual desire in women showed a statistically significant benefit, according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but the agency raised concerns about an increased risk of fainting and falling blood pressure.

“The fundamental question is whether these observed placebo-corrected treatment effects outweigh the risks associated with treatment,” the agency said in its review, published on Tuesday.

The risk of fainting can occur with the drug, flibanserin, when taken alone and is amplified when taken with certain other drugs or with alcohol.

The FDA’s review comes two days ahead of a meeting of external advisors to the agency who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu)