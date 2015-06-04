FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel backs approval of women's libido drug
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 4, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

FDA panel backs approval of women's libido drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - A drug to treat low female sexual desire should be approved with strict procedures in place to ensure patients are fully aware of its risks, including fainting and low blood pressure, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday.

The FDA, which has twice rejected the drug, flibanserin, is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The panel’s recommendation follows months of lobbying by the drug’s developer, privately held Sprout Pharmaceuticals, aided by a number of advocacy groups which accused the FDA of gender bias, a charge the agency rejects. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.