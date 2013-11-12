FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wonga co-founder Damelin to step down from CEO role
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

Wonga co-founder Damelin to step down from CEO role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - UK-based payday lender Wonga said on Tuesday its co-founder and chief executive Errol Damelin is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the business and will be replaced as CEO by chief operating officer, Niall Wass.

Damelin will become chairman of Wonga, one of the biggest short-term lenders in Britain, which has attracted criticism for its sky high interest rates.

“These changes will free up my time to focus on where Wonga should be heading in the next decade, as we continue to develop as an international digital finance business,” Damelin said.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
